You can say this is the best match we have played, says Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas after running Pakistan close

Sri Lanka lost the T20I series and will play their final match on Pakistan tour in Lahore. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka lost the T20I series and will play their final match on Pakistan tour in Lahore. (Source: PTI)

After losing 5-0 to Pakistan in the ODI series, Sri Lanka continue to stumble even in the shortest format after losing the second T20I of the three match series against Pakistan by two wickets on Friday. Sri Lanka also lost the T20I series and will play their final match on the Pakistan tour in Lahore on Sunday.

Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas feels that this was Sri Lanka’s best match in the entire tour. “Yes, you can say this is the best match we have played. It is funny because we arrived here and played two good Test matches. Very happy with those but probably we let ourselves down in the five ODIs. Then this game was super and a bitter pill to swallow,” he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Sri Lanka managed to score 124 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. The visitors lost their last seven wickets for mere 12 runs, leading to a major collapse after a solid display from Danushka Gunathilaka (51) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (32). In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with just two wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

On being asked about Sri Lanka’s bowling performance and both teams’ fielding efforts, Pothas said,”You got to take wickets if you have to win with 124 on the board. I don’t think run rate would have come into the equation out there. The guys did well and they put their batsman under lot of pressure. One thing I got to say is you got to take your hats-off to both fielding coaches. You will not see better fielding display from two subcontinent teams.”

Sri Lanka were in a commanding position at the start of the match as they lost just one wicket for 106, before things became worse for Thisara Perera’s side. Danushka Gunathilaka and Sadeera Samarawickrama added 63 runs for the second wicket, setting up the base for the upcoming batsmen, but the middle order failed to capitalise in the last few overs.

Despite the collapse, Pothas feels that the young Sri Lankan side has learned in quick time, “Collapses happen when you have got a pretty inexperienced side. Yes, we got a start and probably we could have done a little better. But the team has learnt very quickly and they have done that from that one game and from this one they will learn again. When you put an effort I think I can take it,” the Sri Lankan coach concluded.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd