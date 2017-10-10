Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ‘Over the moon’ Dinesh Chandimal hails Sri Lanka’s team performance

Sri Lanka now move above Pakistan in the ICC Test rankings. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka now move above Pakistan in the ICC Test rankings. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs in the second Test played between the two sides in th UAE. This squares off a 2-0 series win for Sri Lanka having defeated Pakistan by 21 runs. This is the first time that Pakistan have lost a series in the UAE since they started playing their home matches there in 2010. “We are over the moon,” said Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal in the post match presentation, “This is a team performance. They put their heart and soul in the practice sessions. Thanks to the selectors again for giving us confidence.”

The win is a welcome one for Sri Lanka as they have been struggling in all three formats of the game. They had crashed to a 3-0 defeat to India at home in a Test series before this. This was followed by them being whitewashed in the ODI and T20I series. “It was a tough series against India but we learnt a lot from it,” said Chandimal, “The boys executed the game plan really well in this series. If you look at the guys, they’re really committed. Their attitude and disciplibne is there and that brings the spirit too.”

Dilruwan Perera and Rangana Herath were instrumental in the win for Sri Lanka. Both took three wickets each in the Pakistan first innings and Perera took a fifer in the second. Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed had stuck on for Pakistan in the final session of the penultimate day of the Test. “Last night it was a little difficult to bowl, especially with the dew. We knew when we come today, it will grip more. We knew Dilruwan and Rangana would do the job.”

Pakistan now slip to seventh in the ICC Test rankings, just months after they had claimed the no 1 position. Sri Lanka, who have only seen defeat in recent times, now move above Pakistan in the rankings.

