Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Our hard work paid off, says Dinesh Chandimal after win in first Test

Sri Lanka sealed a fantastic win over Pakistan in the first Test of two-match series in Abu Dhabi after they defended a target of 136 runs on the final day of the match. Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal expressed delight on his team’s victory and said that it was the hard work of the players that paid off.

“We are over the moon. Everyone has worked really hard and finally our hard work paid off,” Chandimal told.

The match saw some drama when Sri Lanka scalped the last wicket but their victory was extended for a while as it turned out to be a no-ball. But the captain insisted that he asked his bowlers to bowl in the right areas and Rangana Herath eventually got the final wicket to complete his 6-wicket haul.

“After we got that wicket, we all started celebrating as we had been waiting for a long time for this win. Then when the third umpire said it was a no ball, everyone was upset, especially Dilruwan. Rangana and I went to him and told him, ‘Don’t worry, there will be more runs, just one ball, and bowl the right areas’,” he said.

“Dickwella was outstanding in the second innings to get us close to the 140-mark. We all knew the legend Rangana would come into play, and finally he did his best,” he added.

Chandimal also thanked the selectors for boosting the team’s confidence. “Thanks to the selectors as well. Before we came here, they talked to me, and the team, and gave really good confidence. That made a difference and the guys played some outstanding cricket when they were in the middle,” he further said.

