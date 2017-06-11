Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in last group match of Monday. Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in last group match of Monday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Pakistan is scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in their third and last group match in Cardiff on Monday. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are coming into this game with a win in their last matches and the winner of this match will make way into the semi-final stage.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on June 12, 2017. The winner of this match will register a berth in the semi-finals.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins at 3:00 PM IST (Monday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match will be played at Cardiff. The weather is not bright and sunny and rain is expected to play a part.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka live?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

