Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Pakistan pick two early wickets against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Pakistan gave themselves an outside chance in the second Test after they reduced Sri Lanka to 34 for 5 in second innings. Wahab Riaz bowled an inspired spell of fast bowling and picked up three wickets before the close of play on day three. Sri Lanka now lead by 254 runs. Earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 262 runs to hand Sri Lanka a lead of 220 in Dubai. Dinesh Chandimal didn’t enforce the follow-on and Sri Lanka came out to bat for the second time. Abbas gave Pakistan the first breakthrough but Wahab Riaz’s pace bowling saw the visiting team tumble. Pakistan trail the two-match series 0-1. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4 here. (FULL LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Nuwan Pradeep

