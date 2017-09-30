Only in Express
Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan openers steady against Sri Lanka

By: Express Web Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: September 30, 2017 12:02 pm
live cricket score, pakistan vs sri lanka live score Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan resume at 64/0 against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)
Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Live Score PAK vs SL: Pakistan gave done well to reach 64/0 at close of play on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Sami Aslam were both unbeaten as they chase Sri Lanka’s 419 in the first innings. Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten at 155 as he ran out of partners at the other end one Dilruwan Perera was dismissed by Hasan Ali. Pakistan still have a long way to go on a slow and turning Abu Dhabi pitch. Catch the Live Cricket Score of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 here

Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Live Score PAK vs SL 1st Test: 

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

