Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan face-off against Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin a two-match Test series on Thursday in the UAE. A Pakistan side without Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will step into a new world with captaincy in the hand of Sarfraz Ahmed. He, on Wednesday, confirmed that Azhar Ali and Asad will bat at number three and four respectively. This will be a big test for both teams as they are playing in sub-continent like conditions. Sri Lanka suffered at 3-0 whitewash against India in the Test series at home and have a lot to do to uplift themselves in this series. They will have spinners in the ranks but Pakistan will fancy their chances as they have a good record in the UAE. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1 here

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asghar, Sami Aslam, Shan Masood, Usman Salahuddin, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage, Rangana Herath, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Roshen Silva, Kushal Silva

