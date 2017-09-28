Only in Express
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan face-off against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan face-off against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Catch the Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 from Abu Dhabi here.

By: Express Web Desk | Abu Dhabi | Published:September 28, 2017 10:12 am
pakistan vs sri lanka live score, pak vs sl live cricket score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan face-off against Sri Lanka.
Related News

Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin a two-match Test series on Thursday in the UAE. A Pakistan side without Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will step into a new world with captaincy in the hand of Sarfraz Ahmed. He, on Wednesday, confirmed that Azhar Ali and Asad will bat at number three and four respectively. This will be a big test for both teams as they are playing in sub-continent like conditions. Sri Lanka suffered at 3-0 whitewash against India in the Test series at home and have a lot to do to uplift themselves in this series. They will have spinners in the ranks but Pakistan will fancy their chances as they have a good record in the UAE. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1 here

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score PAK vs SL 1st Test Day 1

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asghar, Sami Aslam, Shan Masood, Usman Salahuddin, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage, Rangana Herath, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Roshen Silva, Kushal Silva

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 27, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    16
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 97
    FT
    45
    U.P. Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (45-16)
    Sep 28, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 98
    Sep 28, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 99

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 