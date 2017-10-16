Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka get early wickets against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi

Special Coverage
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 16, 2017 6:00 pm
pak vs sl live score, pakistan vs sri lanka live score, live cricket score, live pak vs sl score, live pakistan vs sri lanka cricket match, pakistan vs sri lanka live, cricket news, sports news, indian express Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Pakistan lead the five-match ODI series 1-0.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Pakistan are 77/4 after 19 overs. Pakistan play Sri Lanka in the second of the five-match ODI series on Monday. Pakistan lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by a margin of 83 runs. Riding on Babar Azam’s emphatic ton and Shoaib Malik’s brisk knock of 81 runs, Pakistan went on to score 292/6 in 50 overs. Later, Rumman Raees and Hasan Ali scripted the win for their side as both of them returned with three-for. Pakistan would now be looking to take 2-0 lead in the series while Sri Lanka will seek a bounce in Abu Dhabi. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella , Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Gamage

