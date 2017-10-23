Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | Sharjah | Updated: October 23, 2017 3:20 pm
live cricket score, pakistan vs sri lanka live score, pak vs sl live Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Pakistan eye whitewash against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI at Sharjah: Sri Lanka have opted to bat first against Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI of the series. Sri Lanka will battle to save themselves from suffering a whitewash at the hands of Pakistan who have been in tremendous form in the limited-overs cricket. Babar Azam has been the best batsman for Pakistan in this series while young Imam-ul-Haq also scored a hundred on debut for Pakistan. Sri Lanka have been struggling in all departments of the game. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI here

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c and wk), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali

