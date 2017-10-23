Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Pakistan eye whitewash against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Pakistan eye whitewash against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI at Sharjah: Sri Lanka have opted to bat first against Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI of the series. Sri Lanka will battle to save themselves from suffering a whitewash at the hands of Pakistan who have been in tremendous form in the limited-overs cricket. Babar Azam has been the best batsman for Pakistan in this series while young Imam-ul-Haq also scored a hundred on debut for Pakistan. Sri Lanka have been struggling in all departments of the game. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI here

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI Live Score PAK vs SL match

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c and wk), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali

