Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live score and updates: Sri Lanka win the toss, elect to bat first

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live score and updates: Sri Lanka have lost eight ODIs in a row.

Pakistan face Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to play the fourth of a five-match ODI series. Pakistan lead the series 3-0 which means that they have already won and Sri Lanka will be playing for pride. The defeat in the third ODI was their eighth defeat on the trot in 50-over cricket. They had won the preceding Test series but haven’t been able to carry forward that form in ODI cricket in the UAE. Pakistan will be looking to keep up the pace. Although this match and the next may be dead rubbers from the perspective of the series, it is an opportunity for Pakistan to try and get closer to the top five of the ICC ODI rankings. Catch live score and updates of the fourth ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live score and updates:

