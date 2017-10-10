Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 5: Pakistan eye win against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 5: Pakistan eye series-levelling win against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 5: Pakistan eye series-levelling win against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 5: Pakistan have chance to claim a thrilling win against Sri Lanka in the second Test. A win in the day-night Test will level the series for Pakistan as they had lost the first Test. Pakistan need 119 more runs to win the Test and have five wickets in hand. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq played sensible knocks on day four and took Pakistan to 198/5, chasing a target of 317 runs. Pakistan were reduced to 54 for 5 before Shafiq and Sarfraz showed resistance and denied any more fall of wickets. Catch Live Crickt Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 here

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Nuwan Pradeep

