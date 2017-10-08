Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan lose Shan Masood, Sami Aslam early against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan eye good start against Sri Lanka. (AP File Photo) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan eye good start against Sri Lanka. (AP File Photo)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan did not get off to the best of starts on day three of the day-night Test against Sri Lanka as openers Shan Masood and Sami Aslam were dismissed early. The former was bowled by debutant Lahiru Gamage while the latter was adjudged LBW. Pakistan still have a big task at hand as they trail Sri Lanka by 421 runs. Pakistan resumed at 51 for no loss after Sri Lanka posted 482 runs in their first innings. Dimuth Karunaratne scored a career best 196 to help Sri Lanka post the total in the first innings of the Day-Night Test. For Pakistan, leg-spinner Yasir Shah took 6 wickets for 184 runs. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood will resume the batting for their team at individual scores of 30 and 15 respectively. Pakistan still train by 431 and will rely on their top order batsmen to recover against Sri Lanka. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 here (FULL LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: PAK vs SL Live Score

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Nuwan Pradeep

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd