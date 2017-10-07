Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan look to break threatening Sri Lanka stand

Special Coverage
Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Catch Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day-Night Day 2 here.

By: Express Web Desk | Dubai | Updated: October 7, 2017 2:12 pm
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Live Cricket Score, Pak Vs SL Live Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka , Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2 at Dubai: Sri Lanka in strong position against Pakistan. (AP Photo)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka are in a strong position in the second Test, which is a day-night game, against Pakistan after reaching 254 for 3 on day one in Dubai. They will look to continue from there when the two batsmen come out to bat on second day. Dimuth Karunaratne once again showed why he is a class player, scoring unbeaten 133. Joining him in the middle is Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 49. Yasir Shah picked up two wickets for Pakistan while pacer Mohammad Amir took one wicket on day one. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2 here. (FULL SCORECARD)

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Nuwan Pradeep

