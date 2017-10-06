Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan to bowl first after Sri Lanka win toss

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in Dubai. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in Dubai.

Pakistan lost the opening Test against Sri Lanka by 21 runs to give the visitors a major boost amid lacklustre past few months which has seen wide changes. During this period, Sri Lankan cricket has seen multiple personnel changes, administrative changes and the knock on effect has also been felt by the support staff. Now following that win, Sri Lanka have some reason to breathe but it could be momentary. In the second Test, to be played in a day-night format – Pakistan would hope to equalise in the two-Test series and maintain their unbeaten series run in the UAE since making it their adopted home in 2010. Catch live cricket scores, live cricket updates and live ball-by-ball commentary from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here. (FULL SCORECARD)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Follow all the action Live

TEAMS:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Nuwan Pradeep

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd