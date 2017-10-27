Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka

#CoalBuryingGoa
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Catch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20I here.

By: Express Web Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: October 27, 2017 9:34:25 pm
pakistan vs sri lanka live score, pak vs sl live score, live cricket score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Pakistan lead series 1-0 against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan have a chance to win the series against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The two teams meet for the second time in this three-match T20I series. Pakistan won the first game by seven wickets as Shoaib Malik played a top knock in the chase of 103. Pakistan bowlers rattled Sri Lanka and bowled them out for a paltry total of 102. The final game of the series will be played in Lahore on Sunday. Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score T20I here. (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Live Score

  1. 9:34PM
    27 Oct, 17
    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live

    FOUR! First boudary for SRi Lanka. Gunathilaka gets an inside edge for four! Not in control of that shot though

  2. 9:33PM
    27 Oct, 17
    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live

    Sri Lanka begin the match with just a single from the first over. Top over from Pakista

  3. 9:15PM
    27 Oct, 17
    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live

    Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

    Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sachith Pathirana, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya

  4. 9:10PM
    27 Oct, 17
    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live

    Both teams are unchanged from the previous game. Pakistan had thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in that game.

  5. 9:07PM
    27 Oct, 17

    Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first against Sri Lanka. They chased in the first T20I as well

  6. 9:07PM
    27 Oct, 17
    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live

    Welcome to the coverage of the second T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Abu Dhabi. Pakistan lead the series 1-0

