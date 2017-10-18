Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan get breakthrough, Niroshan Dickwella departs

Diwali 2017
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Catch all live scores and updates of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 18, 2017 5:33 pm
pakistan vs sri lanka live score, pakistan vs sri lanka live cricket score, pak vs sl live score, pak vs sl live streaming, pak vs sl 3rd odi, cricket live streaming, cricket news, indian express Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Pakistan will aim to repeat their performance in the second match. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI:  Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first.  After suffering their ninth loss on the trot in the previous encounter, Sri Lanka will look to put up a better performance.  Pakistan, on the other hand, will be upbeat after successfully beating their opponents in the last match, despite defending a low total. In today’s clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi the hosts remain as firm favourites. Catch the live cricket score of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI here:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Score:

 

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage

