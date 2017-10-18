Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan get breakthrough, Niroshan Dickwella departs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Pakistan will aim to repeat their performance in the second match. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Pakistan will aim to repeat their performance in the second match. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first. After suffering their ninth loss on the trot in the previous encounter, Sri Lanka will look to put up a better performance. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be upbeat after successfully beating their opponents in the last match, despite defending a low total. In today’s clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi the hosts remain as firm favourites. Catch the live cricket score of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI here:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Score:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage

