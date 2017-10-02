Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5: Yasir Shah puts Pakistan ahead

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5: Yasir took two wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 69/4. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5: Yasir took two wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 69/4.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, 1st Test Day 5: Sri Lanka will begin the final day proceedings with 69/4, and with a 66-run lead over Pakistan in the first Test. With Dinesh Chandimal back in the hut, Kusal Mendis and Suranga Lakmal will play crucial roles with the bat for the visitors as they look to set a defendable total against Pakistan. Pakistan, on the hand, would want to bundle out Sri Lanka in the first session, giving them two sessions to chase the total. Earlier, Shafiq and Haris Sohail joined Yasir Shah as Pakistan spinners put Sri Lanka on the back foot on the penultimate day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

