Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Azhar Ali keeps Pakistan firm against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Day 3: Pakistan will begin Day 4 of the first Test with Azhar Ali (74) and Haris Sohail after Sri Lanka dismissed Babar Azam in the final over of Day 3. With 226/4, Pakistan still trail by 153 runs and will rely on Azhar, who became fourth fastest Pakistan batsman to reach 5000 Test runs. Rangana Herath’s experience will be crucial for the visitors as they look to bundle out Pakistan in the first session of the day. Sri Lanka last won a Test against Pakistan in 2015 during the three-match home series. Catch all live score and live updates of the Test match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka here.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, 1st Test Day 3:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

