Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan search wickets against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan eye wickets against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan eye wickets against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 2 in Abu Dhabi: Another big day awaits Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. They resume play at 227/4 with Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella. But it was the hard work of Dimuth Karunaratne who made 93 before being run-out. Sri Lanka were in trouble at 61 for 3 at Lunch but Karunaratne and Chandimal shared a 100-run stand to bail Sri Lanka out of trouble. Sri Lanka didn’t lose any more wickets as Chandimal unbeaten at 60 while Dickwella scored 42*. Shah picked up his 150th Test wicket after removing Lahiru Thirimane for a duck.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

