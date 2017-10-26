#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Pakistan draw first blood against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Pakistan draw first blood against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Catch all live score and live updates of the first T20I match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 26, 2017 9:34 pm
pak vs sl live score, pakistan vs sri lanka live score, live cricket score, live pak vs sl score, live pakistan vs sri lanka cricket match, pakistan vs sri lanka live, cricket news, sports news, indian express Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Pakistan have never lost a T20I series against Sri Lanka in UAE.
Related News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka are 8/1 after 1 over. Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-T20I series in Abu Dhabi. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will look to continue the momentum that they got in ODI series. On the other side, Sri Lanka will miss the services of Upul Tharanga, Lasith Malinga and Niroshan Dickwella and would be led by Thisara Perera. The Sri Lankan side will look to conclude the tour by avenging ODI thrashing. Catch all live score and live updates of the first T20I match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka here:(LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera(c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya

Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    44
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    FT
    47
    Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors (47-44)
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 