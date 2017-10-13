Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Pakistan would hope to keep their winning run from Champions Trophy going when they face Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Pakistan would hope to keep their winning run from Champions Trophy going when they face Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bowl against Pakistan, who had been unbeaten in Test series at their adopted home of UAE since 2010 until Sri Lanka arrived. In the two Test matches played in the series, Pakistan all but threw away a chance at keeping that streak going as the visitors won both the matches – including one under lights while being played with a pink ball. However, Pakistan would be boosted by the fact that the last time they played a 50-over game, they beat India convincingly and lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in England. On the other side, Sri Lanka faced the same opposition inside their backyard and were swept aside 0-5 in the series. The five-match ODI series will be followed by three T20Is.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Score and Updates:

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Kusal Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Milinda Siriwardana, Seekkuge Prasanna

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Haris Sohail, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf

