Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: It shows his commitment for Pakistan, says Sania Mirza on Shoaib Malik’s 250th ODI

Sania Mirza will be playing Birmingham Open next, which starts from Monday, June 19.

Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka which will be crucial for both the teams after the defending champions India edged out South Africa with an eight-wicket win to qualify for the playoffs. Shoaib Malik, who made his debut his against West Indies in 1999, will play his 250th one-day International match. Pakistan lost their tournament opener against arch-rivals India by 124 runs while Sri Lanka defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by seven wickets to keep their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages wide open.

On Shoaib Malik’s 250th ODI game: It shows his commitment to Pakistan and to cricket. I have always known him as someone with full of passion for playing and for representing his country. It’s a proud moment for all of us, for his mother, for his brother and sisters and for myself too. We are very proud of him of everything he has achieved.

How they find out time for each other: Lot goes into coordinating, phones really help us, We spend a lot of time apart. Obviously, being two professional athletes. I get lucky because in Australia as well, the Pakistan team was there when I was in Australia. Sometimes our schedules match and I had this week off, instead of going back to India or Dubai, I came here. So good change for me to watch some cricket as well.

On ICC Champions Trophy 2017: It has been great, however, I haven’t watched that many. I have watched some as I was participating in Paris. So there was not much cricket there, I love watching it and I love watching it. I watched the last match live where Pakistan beat South Africa. I will watch tomorrow (match against Sri Lanka). I did watch India’s couple of matches as well.

On her future plans: I play in Birmingham Open next, which starts next Monday. And I have been practicing for it.

