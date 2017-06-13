Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sarfraz Ahmed asks for a review of the catch he dropped, watch video

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed appealed for a catch despite spilling it out of his gloves. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed appealed for a catch despite spilling it out of his gloves.

In the final encounter of the league stage in the Champions Trophy, it was Pakistan who came up trumps against a lacklustre Sri Lanka. It was a match full of dramatic events where Sri Lanka spilt some easy chances which ultimately cost them the match. However, there was another dramatic incident where Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed claimed a catch despite dropping it.

The bowler was Mohammad Amir who bowled to Asela Gunaratne who then edged it to Sarfraz. Sarfraz took a diving catch and then went up with the appeal. He then signalled the on-field umpire to have a look at the TV review.

However, the replays clearly showed that the ball had popped out of his gloves and then went on to the grass. It was shocking that how Sarfraz still went on to appeal despite dropping it.

Meanwhile, after securing the win Pakistan are all set to take on England in their next encounter. It promises to be a mouth-watering encounter in the semi-finals.

