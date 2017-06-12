Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: ‘Allah’ helped us and that’s why Pakistan won, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed guided his side to a win against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed guided his side to a win against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Lacklustre fielding and poor bowling by Sri Lanka saw them crash out of the Champions Trophy as they lost their final group game against Pakistan. In what was a shocking performance on the field by the island nation towards the end of the match, Sri Lanka dropped several matches to lose a match which was completely in their hands. For Pakistan, it was their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed who played an unbeaten captain’s innings of 61 to guide his side to a win.

Speaking on the win Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “I can’t believe it. Mohammad Amir played really well. I just told him to play his game and not to worry about the score. I told him that if we took it to the 40th over we would win. Drop catches are part of the game. Allah helped us and that’s why Pakistan won today.”

“First, there was some movement but after the sun came out, wicket played better. Zaman played great innings and he’s a great prospect for Pakistan. I think England is a tough team. We have to play positive cricket against England (talking about the semifinal match-up)”

Meanwhile, a disappointed Angelo Mathews said, “Bit of a see-saw game. Credit to Pakistan. They held their nerves. It was bit of a funny wicket. Was stopping a bit. We thought we could bowl well and restrict them. Unfortunately, we dropped a few catches. Proud of the guys, of the bowlers. The tournament was quite good. Even in the first game, we had our chance. In a big tournament like this, the boys held it well.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd