Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ‘Find an anti-ageing potion,’ Twitterati hails Rangana Herath for leading Sri Lanka to thrilling win

Sri Lanka players celebrate dismissal of Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir during their fifth day at First Test cricket match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Sri Lanka players celebrate dismissal of Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir during their fifth day at First Test cricket match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Sri Lanka pulled off a dramatic win over Pakistan in the first Test played between the two sides in the UAE. Pakistan needed to make just 138 runs to win the match but the Sri Lanka bowlers led by Rangana Herath, managed to dismiss them for 114 and thus recorded a 21-run win. Herath took six wickets on the day and thus got to 400 Test wickets. Herath is the first left-arm spinner and the second Sri Lankan after Muttiah Muralitharan to reach the figure.

Pakistan lost their first wicket when Sami Aslam nicked it to Dimuth Karunaratne at first slip off Rangana Herath in the fourth over. Suranga Lakmal then got Azhar Ali for a duck in the next over and he was followed by Shan Masood. Sri Lanka then kept chipping away at Pakistan as Dilruwan Perera and Herath got Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq respectively and suddenly Pakistan were in doldrums. Herath went on to take three more wickets and towards the end the equation came down to Pakistan needing 25 runs to and Sri Lanka needing one wicket for a win. It looked like Sri Lanka had pulled it off when Yasir Shah nicked it to short leg off Dilruwan Perera and Sri Lanka erupted in celebrations. But replays showed that Pererra had overstepped it and Pakistan survived. But Herath then completed the coup as when he trapped Mohammad Abbas leg before.

Here are a few reactions to an incredible day of Test cricket:

Well done boys 👏👏 credit to everyone for a fantastic team effort. @HerathRSL vintage performance buddy! 👍 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 2 October 2017

The champion, Rangana Herath. Oh, Sri Lanka, find an anti-ageing potion for him. You need him to win games — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 October 2017

What a win!!what a way to bring up 400 @HerathRSL take a bow legend.wel led @chandi_17 great effort whole team deserves every bit of it. — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) 2 October 2017

Magnificent win @OfficialSLC. Take a bow @ranganaherath. First left arm spinner to climb mt 400. And the winning scalp @TheRealPCB #PAKvSL — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 2 October 2017

Who says test cricket is boring watch till the end see what happens .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 2 October 2017

Sri Lanka have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two Test series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd