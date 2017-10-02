Only in Express
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ‘Find an anti-ageing potion,’ Twitterati hails Rangana Herath for leading Sri Lanka to thrilling win

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ‘Find an anti-ageing potion,’ Twitterati hails Rangana Herath for leading Sri Lanka to thrilling win

Rangana Herath led Sri lanka to a memorable 21-run win over Pakistan who fell to 114 all out chasing a target of 138 runs on Day 5 of the first Test in UAE.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 2, 2017 6:15 pm
Sri Lanka players celebrate dismissal of Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir during their fifth day at First Test cricket match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Related News

Sri Lanka pulled off a dramatic win over Pakistan in the first Test played between the two sides in the UAE. Pakistan needed to make just 138 runs to win the match but the Sri Lanka bowlers led by Rangana Herath, managed to dismiss them for 114 and thus recorded a 21-run win. Herath took six wickets on the day and thus got to 400 Test wickets. Herath is the first left-arm spinner and the second Sri Lankan after Muttiah Muralitharan to reach the figure.

Pakistan lost their first wicket when Sami Aslam nicked it to Dimuth Karunaratne at first slip off Rangana Herath in the fourth over. Suranga Lakmal then got Azhar Ali for a duck in the next over and he was followed by Shan Masood. Sri Lanka then kept chipping away at Pakistan as Dilruwan Perera and Herath got Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq respectively and suddenly Pakistan were in doldrums. Herath went on to take three more wickets and towards the end the equation came down to Pakistan needing 25 runs to and Sri Lanka needing one wicket for a win. It looked like Sri Lanka had pulled it off when Yasir Shah nicked it to short leg off Dilruwan Perera and Sri Lanka erupted in celebrations. But replays showed that Pererra had overstepped it and Pakistan survived. But Herath then completed the coup as when he trapped Mohammad Abbas leg before.

Here are a few reactions to an incredible day of Test cricket: 

Sri Lanka have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two Test series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 01, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    30
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 105
    FT
    33
    U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas (33-30)
    Oct 03, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Zone A - Match 106
    Oct 03, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Zone B - Match 107

    These players are too young for the Oktoberfest 