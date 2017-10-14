Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Confident that this bowling attack can defend well, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to a win in the first ODI at Dubai. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to a win in the first ODI at Dubai. (Source: AP)

Pakistan won the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dubai after beating Sri Lanka by 83 runs. Courtesy of some brilliant batting by Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik Pakistan secured their fifth consecutive ODI win. On the contrary, Sri Lanka lost their eighth consecutive ODI.

The win left Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed with a lot of satisfaction as he applauded the Pakistan batsman for their efforts. “I think credit to our batsmen, they batted brilliantly. Bowlers too did their job. We’ve got good variations in our bowling department. If we have runs on the board, we are confident that this bowling attack can defend well. There is a lot of quality in this side and we are looking forward to the next game,” he said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Player of the match Shoaib Malik also highlighted the importance of batting in the middle overs and said, “I guess, in the middle overs, they were bowling well. I kept rotating strike and that was my plan. Credit to Babar – the way he batted and also Hafeez. Bowlers then finished it up. Being an experienced player, it’s your responsibility to bat through the innings. My goal was to keep rotating singles and I upped the ante towards the end.”

Meanwhile, opposition skipper Upul Tharanga rued the lack of application by his batsman and the leakage of runs towards the end of Pakistan’s innings. “I think we lost wickets cheaply, Pakistan batted really well. We tried to restrict them under 240 but we gave away too many in the last few overs. In the last few series, we haven’t batted to our potential. We need to convert our starts.”, Tharanga said.

