Special Coverage
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Confident that this bowling attack can defend well, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Confident that this bowling attack can defend well, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan's victory in Dubai was their fifth consecutive win. On the contrary, Sri Lanka lost their eighth consecutive ODI.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 14, 2017 9:21 am
Sarfraz Ahmed, PCB, Indian Express Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to a win in the first ODI at Dubai. (Source: AP)
Top News

Pakistan won the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dubai after beating Sri Lanka by 83 runs. Courtesy of some brilliant batting by Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik Pakistan secured their fifth consecutive ODI win. On the contrary, Sri Lanka lost their eighth consecutive ODI.

The win left Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed with a lot of satisfaction as he applauded the Pakistan batsman for their efforts. “I think credit to our batsmen, they batted brilliantly. Bowlers too did their job. We’ve got good variations in our bowling department. If we have runs on the board, we are confident that this bowling attack can defend well. There is a lot of quality in this side and we are looking forward to the next game,” he said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Player of the match Shoaib Malik also highlighted the importance of batting in the middle overs and said, “I guess, in the middle overs, they were bowling well. I kept rotating strike and that was my plan. Credit to Babar – the way he batted and also Hafeez. Bowlers then finished it up. Being an experienced player, it’s your responsibility to bat through the innings. My goal was to keep rotating singles and I upped the ante towards the end.”

Meanwhile, opposition skipper Upul Tharanga rued the lack of application by his batsman and the leakage of runs towards the end of Pakistan’s innings. “I think we lost wickets cheaply, Pakistan batted really well. We tried to restrict them under 240 but we gave away too many in the last few overs. In the last few series, we haven’t batted to our potential. We need to convert our starts.”, Tharanga said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 13, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    34
    Zone B - Match 123
    FT
    30
    Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas (34-30)
    Oct 14, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 124
    Oct 14, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 125

    eigawards
    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 