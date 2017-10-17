Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan lift Pakistan to 32-run victory in 2nd ODI

Diwali 2017
Shadab outfoxed batsmen with his legspin to finish with 3-47 in yet another Sri Lanka top-order batting collapse.

Azam and Shadab featured in a century stand after Pakistan slipped to 101-6.
Babar Azam hit a second successive century and Shadab Khan put up a strong all-round performance in Pakistan’s 32-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Monday.

Azam scored 101 off 133 balls a day after celebrating his 23rd birthday while Shadab dug in to score 52 not out to lift Pakistan’s total to 219-9.

Captain Upul Tharanga scored an unbeaten 112 and became the first Sri Lanka batsman to carry his bat in an ODI, before his team was bowled out for 187 in 48 overs.

Shadab outfoxed batsmen with his legspin to finish with 3-47 in yet another Sri Lanka top-order batting collapse.

Azam and Shadab featured in a century stand after Pakistan slipped to 101-6 against seamers Lahiru Gamage (4-57) and Thisara Perera (2-34).

