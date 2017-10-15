Special Coverage
  • I am sure we will be able to send our best team to Pakistan, says SLC chief

The fate of the final match, which is scheduled to be held in Lahore, looms in doubt as Lankan players have expressed strong reluctance to tour Pakistan.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 15, 2017 10:22 am
pak vs sl live score, pakistan vs sri lanka live score, live cricket score, live pak vs sl score, live pakistan vs sri lanka cricket match, pakistan vs sri lanka live, cricket news, sports news, indian express Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in a three-match T20 series. (Source: AP)
Once the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka concludes the two teams are set to lock horns in a three-match T20 series. However, the fate of the final match, which is scheduled to be held in Lahore, looms in doubt as Lankan players have expressed strong reluctance to tour Pakistan.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala has expressed confidence that SLC will send its full squad to Lahore. In an interview with Cricbuzz, he said, “The players have made an appeal to SLC asking for a change of venue for the third T20I. We will discuss the issue on Monday at an Executive Committee meeting. I can understand their concerns. It is our responsibility to assess the situation and then take a decision.”

“The ICC is sending down match officials and have indicated that there’s no issue with security. The PCB has promised to give security that will be given to a Head of State. We are sending another specialist to assess the situation on our own and will rely on the government’s advice on the security situation. If everything is clear, I am sure we will be able to send our best team,” he added.

“We will pick the squad for all three T20s. There can’t be one team playing in UAE and another playing in Lahore. The players should not pick and choose venues. Since I am a Parliamentarian, I have a hectic schedule, but I am planning to fly to Dubai and from there I will go to Lahore with the team and come back to Colombo with the team.”, he further added.

However, it seems that Sumathipala’s wishes may not come true as Cricinfo had earlier quoted a player saying, ” I don’t think the players will change their stance.”

