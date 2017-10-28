Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: When and where to watch PAK vs SL 3rd T20I, Live TV coverage, online streaming

Pak vs SL, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch the second T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Pak vs SL, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch the second T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Pakistan will celebrate the return of international cricket to its soil when the national team play their third T20I against Sri Lanka. It is the first time since a terrorist attack on a Sri Lanka team bus in 2009 had led to Pakistan having to play its home matches in the UAE. The match itself is a dead rubber as Pakistan have already won the series 2-0. But the hosts will certainly be gunning for a win here for obvious reasons. Sri Lanka are missing quite a few of their regulars as they refused to travel to Pakistan. This includes captain Upul Tharanga who was part of the squad that toured the country in 2009. Thisara Perera has led the team in his absence. Perera had recently toured the country as part of the World XI squad that played three T20Is in Lahore.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I will be played on Sunday, October 28, 2017.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I will be played in Lahore, Pakistan. It is the first time since 2009 that an international cricket match is being played in Pakistan.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, third T20I will be live streamed on SonyLIV. You can also follow IndianExpress.com for live scores and commentary.

