Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Online Streaming: PAK vs SL ODI live TV coverage, when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the second ODI by 32 runs of the five-match series in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 220 runs, Sri Lanka started off the chase in a disappointing manner and were reduced to 93 for 7 before Upul Tharanga and Jeffrey Vandersay compiled a partnership of 76 runs for the 8th wicket. Tharanga went on to register a ton in Abu Dhabi but failed to take his team over the line as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 187.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. This will be the third of five ODI matches in the series.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. PAK vs SL ODI will be played in Abu Dhabi and will be played under lights. The toss of PAK vs SL 3rd ODI will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Ten network from 4:00 PM IST with the toss and subsequent coverage.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

