Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Highlights: PAK pull off big run chase

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 3rd ODI Highlights: Pakistan pulled off their highest successful run chase in the last three years as they beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets with 10 balls to spare in the 3rd and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka. Pakistan have thus won the series 2-0. The Men in Green won the second ODI by 67 runs as cricket returned to Karachi after 10 years.

In Wednesday’s match, Danushka Gunathilaka (133) propelled the Lankan score to 297/9 in 50 overs. For Pakistan, their openers Abid Ali and Fakhar Zaman got them off to a perfect start. Sri Lanka picked up frequent wickets in the middle phase of the innings to peg back the chase. However, Haris Sohail marshaled the home team to safety with 10 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 National Stadium, Karachi 04 October 2019 Pakistan 299/5 (48.2) vs Sri Lanka 297/9 (50.0) Match Ended ( Day - 3rd ODI ) Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets