Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Highlights: PAK pull off big run chase
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Pak vs SL Highlights: Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka in the ODI series by a 2-0 margin.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 3rd ODI Highlights: Pakistan pulled off their highest successful run chase in the last three years as they beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets with 10 balls to spare in the 3rd and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka. Pakistan have thus won the series 2-0. The Men in Green won the second ODI by 67 runs as cricket returned to Karachi after 10 years.
In Wednesday’s match, Danushka Gunathilaka (133) propelled the Lankan score to 297/9 in 50 overs. For Pakistan, their openers Abid Ali and Fakhar Zaman got them off to a perfect start. Sri Lanka picked up frequent wickets in the middle phase of the innings to peg back the chase. However, Haris Sohail marshaled the home team to safety with 10 balls to spare.
Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019National Stadium, Karachi 04 October 2019
Pakistan 299/5 (48.2)
vs
Sri Lanka 297/9 (50.0)
Match Ended ( Day - 3rd ODI ) Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Highlights:
PAK win by 5 wickets
Iftikhar Ahmed hits a six and a four to start off the 49th over. And that's it! Pakistan win! For all of Sri Lanka's efforts towards the end, there's no way into this match for them. The Pakistan openers took the game away from them first up, and then Haris Sohail did enough to see them home. This is only the second time they have chased a target over 275 in the last five years
Iftikhar completes the act in the NSK with 22-ball 28!
Such an anti climax. Haris Sohail has surely done enough to take the home team home but he will not be there when the match ends. He goes for 56.
13 to get in 3 overs
Sohail (55*) gets a four off Pradeep as well. He has played a great hand today. Pakistan can smell victory now. Iftikhar has done well to give Sohail company as well. He has ably taken on the role Sarfaraz was playing before him. Sohail, on the other hand, is smashing anything that is in his zone. Three fours and one six from him. A strike rate that has consistently been in triple figures.
Huge Over!
Pakistan have targetted Lahiru Kumara in this 46th over. 18 runs come off it! That's the most expensive over of the match. Haris Sohail the man responsible for it. Pakistan need just 19 more runs in the last 4 overs. Has Sohail done enough?
Last 5 overs
A lot riding on Haris Sohail at this stage. The required run rate is climbing again, with there having been frequent wickets for the last 10 overs or so. Iftikhar Ahmed is the new man in and looks happy to follow Haris Sohail's lead. Sri Lanka know they have pulled this game back just a bit. Sohail's wicket could turn this match on its head. Pakistan now need 44 off 33 balls.
Sarfaraz is OUT
Another wicket. Is there a twist in the tail? Just when Pakistan were looking to have sealed the deal, they lose their skipper. Sarfaraz plays one ball down to his stumps. Lahiru Kumara the wicket taker. That's his first wicket of the day and he is pleased as puch about it. Iftikhar Ahmed, who has played 3 ODIs so far, the new man in for Pakistan.
Last 10 overs
Pakistan get into the last 10 overs without further damage. Sarfaraz and Haris Sohail have taken Pakistan back to a position of strength after Pradeep's double blow got Sri Lanka back into the match. Pakistan favourites to close this out now. Will be interesting to see if Pradeep can have another impact in his final spell - he shall probably be used at the very death - but both batsmen have got themselves set in now. Pakistan need 54 runs off the last 9 overs. Required run rate down to 6 again.
Sohail gives the charge
Sohail and Sarfaraz have now settled into two contrasting modes of batsmanship. Sohail is batting at a strike rate above 100. Sarfaraz's strike rate is below 50 at the moment and he is yet to hit a boundary. 29 runs have come off the last 5 overs - which is good enough for Pakistan. Haris Sohail hits another boundary to end the 38th over. Pakistan now need 73 runs in 72 balls.
200 up for Pakistan
Sarfaraz and Haris Sohail are taking their time to settle. These two would like to see this chase off to the end. Nuwan Pradeep, who has been the most impactful bowler in this innings, has 3 more overs left. Shanaka, who has as many as 7 overs left today, is brought back on. We're into the final passage of this match. Could the Sri Lankans hurt this Pakistan run chase any further? The home team now need 93 off 89 balls.
Pradeep strikes again
Pradeep strikes twice in two overs! Pakistan lose Fakhar Zaman. He goes for a 91-ball 76. Managed to just hoick it to the third man fielder. Pakistan suddenly have two new batsmen in the middle - Sarfaraz and Haris Sohail. Could this be the chink in the wall Sri Lanka could capitalize on? The required run rate creeps above 6, but there are still 17 overs left.
Dropped
Fakhar Zaman gets a life. He offers a catch to the slip cordon. It was a difficult chance, but what a great chance that was. Was a golden opportunity to get two new batsmen in the middle. Fakhar is in his 70s at the moment. Sarfaraz has joined him. Pakistan still on track with this chase. They need 109 off the next 19 overs.
WICKET!
A huge appeal from Nuwan Pradeep as soon as the ball hit Babar Azam's pads but the umpire turned it down. Sri Lankans opt for DRS and once again it works in their favour. Azam out for 31 from 26 balls. Will Sri Lanka make a comeback now? Meanwhile, Sarfraz Ahmed promotes himself up the order, comes to bat at No.4. PAK - 181/2 in 29.1 overs
50-run partnership
The second-wicket partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam is over 50 runs now. These two batsmen are dominating the Sri Lankan bowlers. Zaman will be eyeing his 5th ODI half-century here. PAK - 176/1 in 28 overs
150 up!
Sri Lanka are in dire need of a wicket here. If this partnership goes on for 10 more overs, it will be over for them. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are knocking he ball around for singles and keeping the required run rate in check. PAK - 153/1 in 25 overs
FIFTY!
Fakhar Zaman gets to his 13th ODI half-century from 55 deliveries. Zaman struggled in the beginning but made up for the dot deliveries later on in the innings. PAK - 129/1 in 21 overs
Wanidu Hasaranga gets his man. Abid Ali fails to pick the wrong one and gets hit on the back pad. The umpire did not give it out but DRS shows that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. Big wicket for Hasaranga. Ali departs for 73 from 67 deliveries. PAK - 123/1 in 19.3 overs
100 up!
Two boundaries from Wanidu Hasaranga's over from Fakhar Zaman's bat. Zaman looks settled now and is taking on the bowlers. PAK - 102/0 in 16 overs
DROPPED!
That may prove costly for Sri Lanka. Abid Ali hits a full toss from Wanidu Hasaranga but failed to time it. Substitute fielder Sadeera Samarawickrama drops it in the outfield. PAK - 76/0 in 12 overs
FIFTY!
Abid Ali reaches his half-century from just 37 deliveries. Ali has been impressive. The opener has been able to find gaps and play risk-free cricket. PAK - 73/0 in 11 overs
Despite just two runs in the first two overs, this has been an excellent first powerplay for Pakistan. They are scoring at 6.7 runs per over. Abid Ali batting on 46 and Fakhar Zaman is catching up as well with 20 runs from 26 deliveries. PAK - 67/0 in 10 overs
SIX!
Fakhar Zaman hits the first maximum of the innings. Lakshan Sandakan off to a poor start. Eight runs from the over. PAK 57/0 in 9 overs
Ali leads run chase
Abid Ali has single-handedly got Pakistan off to an ideal start in this run chase. Ali is not taking unnecessary risks but has been able to find boundaries. He has moved to 37 from 28 deliveries including six boundaries whereas Fakhar Zaman is batting on 12 from 20 balls. PAK - 49/0 in 8 overs
Zaman breaks shackles
Fakhar Zaman hits his first boundary of the innings. Zaman hammers the ball down the ground, seven runs from Dasun Shanaka's over. PAK - 25/0 in 6 overs
Fakhar Zaman struggling
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is struggling to time the ball whereas Abid Ali is trying to make the most of the fielding restrictions. Zaman has scored just 2 runs from 12 balls. PAK - 18/0 in 5 overs
Boundaries from Ali
Abid Ali hits Nuwan Pradeep for back-to-back boundaries. Two poor deliveries from Pradeep. First one was too full and the second one was on the pads. PAK - 11/0 in 3 overs
Slow start for Pakistan
Nuwan Pradeep stars off with a maiden over. Dasun Shanaka gave just two runs from his first over. This is an excellent start for Sri Lanka. Fakhar Zaman and Abid Ali will be under pressure after two tight overs. PAK - 2/0 in 2 overs
Innings break
Dasun Shanaka gets out off the last ball of the innings. Wahab Riaz finally gets Shanaka's wicket. But Shanaka has done the damage with his 24-ball 43. Sri Lanka have posted a challenging total in the second ODI. SL - 297/9 in 50 overs
Sri Lanka finish on 297/9. Danushka Gunathilake 133, Thirimanne 36, M Bhanuka 36, D Shanaka 43. Target for Pakistan 298, Will the bowlers defend this total?#PAKvSLpic.twitter.com/wyh6LQMblu
Dasun Shanaka hits Wahab Riaz for two back-to-back boundaries. Riaz manages to get his wicket but the replay shows that he overstepped. Riaz hits the stumps on the free hit delivery. Shanaka is batting on 42 with three more balls to go.
DIRECT HIT!
A slower one from Mohammad Amir. Lakshan Sandakan tries to sneak a single but Amir collects the ball quickly and throws it at the non-striker end. SL - 284/8 n 48.5 overs
WICKET!
Wanidu Hasaranga drags the ball to his stumps. Mohammad Amir takes another wicket in death overs, his third of the day. Meanwhile, Shanaka continues to hit boundaries. SL - 284/7 in 48.4 overs
250 up!
250 up for Sri Lanka in the 46th over. Dasun Shanaka goes ballistic. Shanaka hits Wahab Riaz for two fours and one six from that over. They will be eyeing the 300-run mark. SL - 264/6 in 46 overs
BOWLED!
Danushka Guanthilaka departs for 133. Mohammad Amir ends Gunathilaka's marathon innings. Gunathilaka registers third-highest score by a Sri Lankan batsman against Pakistan. He fell short of Tillakaratne Dilshan's 137 by a narrow margin. Wanidu Hasaranga joins Dasun Shanka in the middle. SL - 247/6 in 45 overs
Shadab Khan gets his first wicket of the match. Shehan Jayasuriya gets out trying to hit a maximum over mid-wicket. Jayasuriya out for 5. SL - 236/5 in 42.5 overs
RUN OUT!
The partnership is finally broken. Minod Bhanuka run out just when he was looking dangerous. Bhanuka out for 36 from 39 deliveries. Massive mix-up between him and Danushka Gunathilaka. SL - 225/4 in 41 overs
After knocking the ball around for ones and twos, debutant Minod Bhanuka attacks. Bhanuka hits a maximum off Usman Shinwari. Dunashka Gunathilaka is batting on 123. Sri Lanka will be looking to maximise these last 10 overs. SL - 215/3 in 40 overs
200 up!
Danushka Gunathilaka is in pain after he misses the ball trying to play a scoop shot. 200 up for Sri Lanka in the 39th over. Meanwhile, Gunathilaka goes past Kumar Sangakkara's 112 to register the highest score by a Sri Lankan batsman in Karachi. The opener is batting on 121.
CENTURY!
Opener Danushka Gunathilaka gets to his second ODI century from 100 deliveries including 12 fours and one six. An exceptional inning from Gunathailaka under pressure. Debutant Minod Bhanuka has joined him in the middle. SL - 159/3 in 32 overs
Angelo Perera departs, soft dismissal for him as he flicks the ball straight to short mid-wicket. Perera departs for 13, the 50-wicket partnership for the third wicket comes to an end. SL - 151/3 in 29.1 overs
150 up!
Danushka Gunathilaka continues to dominate Pakistan bowling lineup. Gunathilaka is just five runs away from his century. Meanwhile, Angelo Perera is taking his time to settle. SL - 151/2 in 29 overs
WICKET!
Mohammad Nawaz introduced into the attack and he gets the much-needed breakthrough. A soft dismissal for skipper Lahiru Thirimanne as it plays the ball back to Nawaz who takes the catch off his own bowling. Thirimanne out for 36 from 53 deliveries. SL - 101/2 in 19.5 overs
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper/captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abid Ali.
PAK win by 5 wickets
Iftikhar Ahmed hits a six and a four to start off the 49th over. And that's it! Pakistan win! For all of Sri Lanka's efforts towards the end, there's no way into this match for them. The Pakistan openers took the game away from them first up, and then Haris Sohail did enough to see them home. This is only the second time they have chased a target over 275 in the last five years
Sohail is OUT
Such an anti climax. Haris Sohail has surely done enough to take the home team home but he will not be there when the match ends. He goes for 56.
13 to get in 3 overs
Sohail (55*) gets a four off Pradeep as well. He has played a great hand today. Pakistan can smell victory now. Iftikhar has done well to give Sohail company as well. He has ably taken on the role Sarfaraz was playing before him. Sohail, on the other hand, is smashing anything that is in his zone. Three fours and one six from him. A strike rate that has consistently been in triple figures.
Huge Over!
Pakistan have targetted Lahiru Kumara in this 46th over. 18 runs come off it! That's the most expensive over of the match. Haris Sohail the man responsible for it. Pakistan need just 19 more runs in the last 4 overs. Has Sohail done enough?
Last 5 overs
A lot riding on Haris Sohail at this stage. The required run rate is climbing again, with there having been frequent wickets for the last 10 overs or so. Iftikhar Ahmed is the new man in and looks happy to follow Haris Sohail's lead. Sri Lanka know they have pulled this game back just a bit. Sohail's wicket could turn this match on its head. Pakistan now need 44 off 33 balls.
Sarfaraz is OUT
Another wicket. Is there a twist in the tail? Just when Pakistan were looking to have sealed the deal, they lose their skipper. Sarfaraz plays one ball down to his stumps. Lahiru Kumara the wicket taker. That's his first wicket of the day and he is pleased as puch about it. Iftikhar Ahmed, who has played 3 ODIs so far, the new man in for Pakistan.
Last 10 overs
Pakistan get into the last 10 overs without further damage. Sarfaraz and Haris Sohail have taken Pakistan back to a position of strength after Pradeep's double blow got Sri Lanka back into the match. Pakistan favourites to close this out now. Will be interesting to see if Pradeep can have another impact in his final spell - he shall probably be used at the very death - but both batsmen have got themselves set in now. Pakistan need 54 runs off the last 9 overs. Required run rate down to 6 again.
Sohail gives the charge
Sohail and Sarfaraz have now settled into two contrasting modes of batsmanship. Sohail is batting at a strike rate above 100. Sarfaraz's strike rate is below 50 at the moment and he is yet to hit a boundary. 29 runs have come off the last 5 overs - which is good enough for Pakistan. Haris Sohail hits another boundary to end the 38th over. Pakistan now need 73 runs in 72 balls.
200 up for Pakistan
Sarfaraz and Haris Sohail are taking their time to settle. These two would like to see this chase off to the end. Nuwan Pradeep, who has been the most impactful bowler in this innings, has 3 more overs left. Shanaka, who has as many as 7 overs left today, is brought back on. We're into the final passage of this match. Could the Sri Lankans hurt this Pakistan run chase any further? The home team now need 93 off 89 balls.
Pradeep strikes again
Pradeep strikes twice in two overs! Pakistan lose Fakhar Zaman. He goes for a 91-ball 76. Managed to just hoick it to the third man fielder. Pakistan suddenly have two new batsmen in the middle - Sarfaraz and Haris Sohail. Could this be the chink in the wall Sri Lanka could capitalize on? The required run rate creeps above 6, but there are still 17 overs left.
Dropped
Fakhar Zaman gets a life. He offers a catch to the slip cordon. It was a difficult chance, but what a great chance that was. Was a golden opportunity to get two new batsmen in the middle. Fakhar is in his 70s at the moment. Sarfaraz has joined him. Pakistan still on track with this chase. They need 109 off the next 19 overs.
WICKET!
A huge appeal from Nuwan Pradeep as soon as the ball hit Babar Azam's pads but the umpire turned it down. Sri Lankans opt for DRS and once again it works in their favour. Azam out for 31 from 26 balls. Will Sri Lanka make a comeback now? Meanwhile, Sarfraz Ahmed promotes himself up the order, comes to bat at No.4. PAK - 181/2 in 29.1 overs
50-run partnership
The second-wicket partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam is over 50 runs now. These two batsmen are dominating the Sri Lankan bowlers. Zaman will be eyeing his 5th ODI half-century here. PAK - 176/1 in 28 overs
150 up!
Sri Lanka are in dire need of a wicket here. If this partnership goes on for 10 more overs, it will be over for them. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are knocking he ball around for singles and keeping the required run rate in check. PAK - 153/1 in 25 overs
FIFTY!
Fakhar Zaman gets to his 13th ODI half-century from 55 deliveries. Zaman struggled in the beginning but made up for the dot deliveries later on in the innings. PAK - 129/1 in 21 overs
DRS to the rescue
Wanidu Hasaranga gets his man. Abid Ali fails to pick the wrong one and gets hit on the back pad. The umpire did not give it out but DRS shows that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. Big wicket for Hasaranga. Ali departs for 73 from 67 deliveries. PAK - 123/1 in 19.3 overs
100 up!
Two boundaries from Wanidu Hasaranga's over from Fakhar Zaman's bat. Zaman looks settled now and is taking on the bowlers. PAK - 102/0 in 16 overs
DROPPED!
That may prove costly for Sri Lanka. Abid Ali hits a full toss from Wanidu Hasaranga but failed to time it. Substitute fielder Sadeera Samarawickrama drops it in the outfield. PAK - 76/0 in 12 overs
FIFTY!
Abid Ali reaches his half-century from just 37 deliveries. Ali has been impressive. The opener has been able to find gaps and play risk-free cricket. PAK - 73/0 in 11 overs
End of first powerplay
Despite just two runs in the first two overs, this has been an excellent first powerplay for Pakistan. They are scoring at 6.7 runs per over. Abid Ali batting on 46 and Fakhar Zaman is catching up as well with 20 runs from 26 deliveries. PAK - 67/0 in 10 overs
SIX!
Fakhar Zaman hits the first maximum of the innings. Lakshan Sandakan off to a poor start. Eight runs from the over. PAK 57/0 in 9 overs
Ali leads run chase
Abid Ali has single-handedly got Pakistan off to an ideal start in this run chase. Ali is not taking unnecessary risks but has been able to find boundaries. He has moved to 37 from 28 deliveries including six boundaries whereas Fakhar Zaman is batting on 12 from 20 balls. PAK - 49/0 in 8 overs
Zaman breaks shackles
Fakhar Zaman hits his first boundary of the innings. Zaman hammers the ball down the ground, seven runs from Dasun Shanaka's over. PAK - 25/0 in 6 overs
Fakhar Zaman struggling
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is struggling to time the ball whereas Abid Ali is trying to make the most of the fielding restrictions. Zaman has scored just 2 runs from 12 balls. PAK - 18/0 in 5 overs
Boundaries from Ali
Abid Ali hits Nuwan Pradeep for back-to-back boundaries. Two poor deliveries from Pradeep. First one was too full and the second one was on the pads. PAK - 11/0 in 3 overs
Slow start for Pakistan
Nuwan Pradeep stars off with a maiden over. Dasun Shanaka gave just two runs from his first over. This is an excellent start for Sri Lanka. Fakhar Zaman and Abid Ali will be under pressure after two tight overs. PAK - 2/0 in 2 overs
Innings break
Dasun Shanaka gets out off the last ball of the innings. Wahab Riaz finally gets Shanaka's wicket. But Shanaka has done the damage with his 24-ball 43. Sri Lanka have posted a challenging total in the second ODI. SL - 297/9 in 50 overs
No ball saves Shanaka
Dasun Shanaka hits Wahab Riaz for two back-to-back boundaries. Riaz manages to get his wicket but the replay shows that he overstepped. Riaz hits the stumps on the free hit delivery. Shanaka is batting on 42 with three more balls to go.
DIRECT HIT!
A slower one from Mohammad Amir. Lakshan Sandakan tries to sneak a single but Amir collects the ball quickly and throws it at the non-striker end. SL - 284/8 n 48.5 overs
WICKET!
Wanidu Hasaranga drags the ball to his stumps. Mohammad Amir takes another wicket in death overs, his third of the day. Meanwhile, Shanaka continues to hit boundaries. SL - 284/7 in 48.4 overs
250 up!
250 up for Sri Lanka in the 46th over. Dasun Shanaka goes ballistic. Shanaka hits Wahab Riaz for two fours and one six from that over. They will be eyeing the 300-run mark. SL - 264/6 in 46 overs
BOWLED!
Danushka Guanthilaka departs for 133. Mohammad Amir ends Gunathilaka's marathon innings. Gunathilaka registers third-highest score by a Sri Lankan batsman against Pakistan. He fell short of Tillakaratne Dilshan's 137 by a narrow margin. Wanidu Hasaranga joins Dasun Shanka in the middle. SL - 247/6 in 45 overs
WICKET!
Shadab Khan gets his first wicket of the match. Shehan Jayasuriya gets out trying to hit a maximum over mid-wicket. Jayasuriya out for 5. SL - 236/5 in 42.5 overs
RUN OUT!
The partnership is finally broken. Minod Bhanuka run out just when he was looking dangerous. Bhanuka out for 36 from 39 deliveries. Massive mix-up between him and Danushka Gunathilaka. SL - 225/4 in 41 overs
Bhanuka attacks
After knocking the ball around for ones and twos, debutant Minod Bhanuka attacks. Bhanuka hits a maximum off Usman Shinwari. Dunashka Gunathilaka is batting on 123. Sri Lanka will be looking to maximise these last 10 overs. SL - 215/3 in 40 overs
200 up!
Danushka Gunathilaka is in pain after he misses the ball trying to play a scoop shot. 200 up for Sri Lanka in the 39th over. Meanwhile, Gunathilaka goes past Kumar Sangakkara's 112 to register the highest score by a Sri Lankan batsman in Karachi. The opener is batting on 121.
CENTURY!
Opener Danushka Gunathilaka gets to his second ODI century from 100 deliveries including 12 fours and one six. An exceptional inning from Gunathailaka under pressure. Debutant Minod Bhanuka has joined him in the middle. SL - 159/3 in 32 overs
WICKET!
Angelo Perera departs, soft dismissal for him as he flicks the ball straight to short mid-wicket. Perera departs for 13, the 50-wicket partnership for the third wicket comes to an end. SL - 151/3 in 29.1 overs
150 up!
Danushka Gunathilaka continues to dominate Pakistan bowling lineup. Gunathilaka is just five runs away from his century. Meanwhile, Angelo Perera is taking his time to settle. SL - 151/2 in 29 overs
WICKET!
Mohammad Nawaz introduced into the attack and he gets the much-needed breakthrough. A soft dismissal for skipper Lahiru Thirimanne as it plays the ball back to Nawaz who takes the catch off his own bowling. Thirimanne out for 36 from 53 deliveries. SL - 101/2 in 19.5 overs