Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Who said what about the thrilling finish in Dubai

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan 2-0 in two-match Test series. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka beat Pakistan 2-0 in two-match Test series. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka defended a target of 317 runs against Pakistan in the second Test (day/night) match in Dubai to win the two-match series 2-0 after beating them by 68 runs of the fifth and final day of the clash. The Dinesh Chandimal-led side reduced Pakistan to 52/5 during the chase but captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq showed resistance and compiled a partnership of 173 runs for the sixth wicket. Sarfraz was later dismissed by Dilruwan Perera for 68 while Shafiq went on to register a hundred. No other batsman was able to put up a fight against Sri Lankan bowling attack and Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 248 runs in the second innings. Here’s what experts have to say about Sri Lanka’s clean sweep win over Pakistan.

What an achievement by the boys.Hats off to everyone.wel led @chandi_17 bowlers were outstanding.congrats to everyone.Enjoy the victory 👏👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) 10 October 2017

Well done boys.. very proud the way we played 👍 brilliant performance by dilruwan and rest of the bowlers. Enjoy the victory in style..☺️ — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 10 October 2017

What a result for Sri Lanka. Dismissed for 96 in their second innings and winning the Test by 68 runs. Clean sweep. 👍🙌🏏 #PakvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 10 October 2017

Saw a TEAM out there.. Everyone contributing #PAKvSL A happy bunch.Congratulations to everyone @OfficialSLC Well played lads #veryproud — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 10 October 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd