Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Who said what about the thrilling finish in Dubai

Sri Lanka clinch the two-match Test series against Pakistan after beating them by 68 runs in the final Test in Dubai.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 10, 2017 6:20 pm
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Rangana Herath, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sri Lanka beat Pakistan 2-0 in two-match Test series. (Source: AP)
Sri Lanka defended a target of 317 runs against Pakistan in the second Test (day/night) match in Dubai to win the two-match series 2-0 after beating them by 68 runs of the fifth and final day of the clash. The Dinesh Chandimal-led side reduced Pakistan to 52/5 during the chase but captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq showed resistance and compiled a partnership of 173 runs for the sixth wicket. Sarfraz was later dismissed by Dilruwan Perera for 68 while Shafiq went on to register a hundred. No other batsman was able to put up a fight against Sri Lankan bowling attack and Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 248 runs in the second innings. Here’s what experts have to say about Sri Lanka’s clean sweep win over Pakistan.

 

 

 

 

