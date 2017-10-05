Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Preview: Lankans eye historic series win in UAE

Sri Lanka won the first Test by 21 runs in a thrilling encounter. (Source: File) Sri Lanka won the first Test by 21 runs in a thrilling encounter. (Source: File)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka once again square-off in the second and final Test at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, beginning from Friday. In what will the sixth day-night Test in the history of international cricket, it will be the first time that the Lankans play a pink ball Test. While Sri Lanka will be upbeat after winning the first Test by 21 runs, Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to strike back with full throttle. However, if the Lankans do manage to win the next match they will be able to secure a win in the UAE for the first time.

The visitors will hope that after scalping his 400th Test victim, Rangana Herath will keep the pressure on the Pakistan batsman. He will be ably supported by Suranga Lakmal, Suranga Lakmal, and Dilruwan Perera. Among the batsmen Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella were the stand-out performers in the first Test and the onus will be on them to help Sri Lanka post a big total and gain the upper hand once again.

For Pakistan, one area of concern will be the performance by their middle order batsman which was once again exposed in the fourth innings of the match. Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, and Azhar Ali need to step up if Pakistan has to win the match. Among the bowlers, Mohammad Amir failed to pick up a single wicket, hence he will be looking to open his account in the series.

The average first innings score at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 298 while the average second innings rises to 333. Hence, the pitch and conditions will be more or less batting friendly. Whichever team fares well in the first innings will hold the advantage.

Squad:

Sri Lanka:

Lahiru Gamage, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Rangana Herath, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan:

Wahab Riaz, Mir Hamza, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Asghar, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Salahuddin, Haris Sohail, Asas Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sami aslam, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali and Sarfraz Ahmed.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd