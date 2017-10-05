Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Online Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, PAK vs SL 2nd Test live TV coverage

Sri Lanka won the first Test against Pakistan by 21 runs. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka won the first Test against Pakistan by 21 runs. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka is all set for the second Test against Pakistan, after taking a 1-0 lead in the series and will be aiming for a 2-0 whitewash. After clinching a remarkable 21-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test, the Lankan bowling unit would be hoping to continue a similar bowling performance in the upcoming Test on Friday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka’s spin maestro Rangana Herath will be a huge threat for Pakistan batsman as he scalped 11 wickets in the previous Test, becoming the second Sri Lankan spinner to grab 400 Test wickets. After captain Dinesh Chandimal’s 155-run knock, Sri Lanka posted a decent 419 run total in the first innings. Pakistan replied with 422 in the first innings with the help of Azhar Ali (85) and Haris Sohail’s (76) solid knocks. But with 136 runs to chase in the second innings, Pakistan batsmen failed to show patience and collapsed for 114, losing by 21 runs.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test of the two-match series will be played on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have played two Tests at this ground, winning one each.

What time does the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is a day-night encounter and it will begin at 17:00 hrs IST (11:30 GMT) on Thursday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 16:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test in Dubai will be broadcast live on Sony Pictures Network from 16:00 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

