Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: When and where to watch PAK vs SL 2nd T20I, Live TV coverage, online streaming

Pak vs SL, 2nd T2oI: When and where to watch the second T20I between Pakistan and Sri lanka

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 26, 2017 4:47 pm
Pakistan vs sri lanka, pak vs sl, pak vs sl tv channel, pak vs sl online streaming, cricket, pakistan vs sri lanka time, sports news, indian express Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T2oI: Pakistan play against Sri Lanka in the second T2oI in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Pakistan play the second of the three-match T20I series scheduled against Sri Lanka in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday and will hope to carry the one-day momentum with which they whitewashed the opponents before. While Pakistan start the Twenty20 fixtures as strong favourites, Sri Lanka are a lowly eighth. The hosts have won nine of their last 11 Twenty20 internationals. If they sweep the T20 series against Sri Lanka, ending in Lahore three days later, they will come within a point of first-place New Zealand and could go top if India beat the Black Caps in a three-match series next month. Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I match:

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I will be played on Friday, October 27, 2017. This will be the second match of the three-match T20I series.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I will be played in Abu Dhabi.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second T20I will be live streamed on on SonyLIV. You can also follow IndianExpress.com for live scores and commentary.

