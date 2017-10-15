Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Online Streaming: PAK vs SL ODI live TV coverage, when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 83 runs in first ODI. (Source: AP) Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 83 runs in first ODI. (Source: AP)

Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Dubai after beating Sri Lanka by 83 runs. Batting first, Pakistan rode on Babar Azam’s 103 and Shoaib Malik’s 61-ball 81 to notch up a score of 292/6 in 50 overs. Later, fast bowler Rumman Raees scalped three wickets while hasan Ali missed out on a hattrick but too returned with a three-for for his side. Pakistan had earlier lost the two-match Test series 2-0 but began the limited overs fixtures in a convincing manner. They will nw take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Monday, October 16, 2017. This will be the second of five ODI matches in the series.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. PAK vs SL ODI will be played in ABu Dhabi and will be played under lights. The toss of PAK vs SL 2nd ODI will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Ten network from 4:00 PM IST with the toss and subsequent coverage.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

