Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Online Streaming: When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, where to watch PAK vs SL 1st Test live TV coverage

Pakistan will play Test cricket after long. More than four months after beating West Indies at their home, Pakistan will be playing in whites against Sri Lanka. The two sub-continental teams will face-off in the first of the two Tests of the the series in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Sri Lanka had a horrific Test series against India at home in which they were blanked 3-0. They were clean swept in the ODI and T20I series as well. Now, they need to start afresh against Pakistan, who have been in decent form. Pakistan side have been in decent in the longer format of the game but this will be a series whitout the two pillars — Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. The two greats of Pakistan cricket retired after the West Indies tour and the team needs to rebuild the middle order. Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the team in all formats.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test of the two-match series will be played on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Pakistan will be play Test cricket after a gap of four months.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Pakistan have played nine Tests at this ground and have three wins. They are yet to lose at this ground and the last time Pakistan and Sri Lanka met in Abu Dhabi, the Test ended in a draw.

What time does the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test is a day only encounter and it will begin at 1130 hrs IST (06:00 GMT) on Thursday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1100 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Abu Dhabi will be broadcast live on Sony Pictures Network from 1030 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I Live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

