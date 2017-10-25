Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Streaming: PAK vs SL T20I live TV coverage, when and where to watch, live streaming

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: When and where to watch

Pakistan play the first of the three-match T20I series scheduled against Sri Lanka on Thursday and will hope to carry the one-day momentum where they whitewashed the opponents. Pakistan, who start the Twenty20 fixtures as strong favourites, with Sri Lanka a lowly eighth, have won nine of their last 11 Twenty20 internationals. If they sweep the T20 series against Sri Lanka, ending in Lahore three days later, they will come within a point of first-place New Zealand and could go top if India beat the Black Caps in a three-match series next month. Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I match:

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be played on Thursday, October 26, 2017. This will be the first match of the three-match T20I series.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be played in Abu Dhabi.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be live streamed on on SonyLIV. You can also follow IndianExpress.com for live scores and commentary.

