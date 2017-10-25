Must-reads
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Streaming: PAK vs SL T20I live TV coverage, when and where to watch, live streaming

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Streaming: PAK vs SL T20I live TV coverage, when and where to watch, live streaming

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: When and where to watch the first T20I match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 25, 2017 9:03 pm
pak vs sl, pakistan vs sri lanka, t20i, abu dhabi, t20 series, pak vs sl live streaming, where to watch pak vs sl, cricket news, sports news, indian express Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: When and where to watch
Related News

Pakistan play the first of the three-match T20I series scheduled against Sri Lanka on Thursday and will hope to carry the one-day momentum where they whitewashed the opponents. Pakistan, who start the Twenty20 fixtures as strong favourites, with Sri Lanka a lowly eighth, have won nine of their last 11 Twenty20 internationals. If they sweep the T20 series against Sri Lanka, ending in Lahore three days later, they will come within a point of first-place New Zealand and could go top if India beat the Black Caps in a three-match series next month. Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I match:

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be played on Thursday, October 26, 2017. This will be the first match of the three-match T20I series.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be played in Abu Dhabi.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, first T20I will be live streamed on on SonyLIV. You can also follow IndianExpress.com for live scores and commentary.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 24, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    32
    playoffs - Eliminator 3
    FT
    42
    Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan (42-32)
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 