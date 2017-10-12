Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Online Streaming: PAK vs SL ODI live TV coverage, when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka for first ODI in Dubai. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka for first ODI in Dubai.

Neither Pakistan or Sri Lanka would have expected the Test series to go the way it did. Pakistan hadn’t lost a Test series at their adopted venue in UAE since 2010 and then came a beleaguered Sri Lanka which not only ended that spell but did so convincingly. The fact that Sri Lanka came into the series on the back of a spanking by India would have surely hurt their confidence when they made the journey to UAE. But the islanders emerged victorious including in their first day-night Test.

The focus now shifts to limited over matches with the first ODI to take place in Dubai. Keeping the format into consideration, last time Pakistan played a 50-over game, they beat India to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were blanked 0-5 by India in the ODI series for a dismal recent record.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played on Friday, October 13, 2017. This will be the first of five ODI matches in the series.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. PAK vs SL ODI will be played in Dubai and will be played under lights. The toss of PAK vs SL 1st ODI will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Ten network from 4:00 PM IST with the toss and subsequent coverage.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

