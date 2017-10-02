Only in Express
  • Pakistan collapse dramatically as Rangana Herath spins Sri Lanka to 21-run win in 1st Test

Pakistan suffer a 21-run loss in the first Test against Sri Lanka after failing to chase down a 136-run target in Abu Dhabi.

pakistan vs sri lanka, pak vs sl, pakistan vs sri lanka 1st test Rangana Hearath picked up 11 wickets in the 1st Test against Pakistan. (AP Photo)
Niroshan Dickwella ripped off the stumps as soon Yasir Shah was caught at short-leg. Sri Lanka were running around in joy of victory. But, soon the third umpire confirmed that Dilriwan Perera has over-stepped. Sri Lanka had to redo the last wicket. A perfect would have seen Ranagana Herath get the final wicket and claim his 400th Test victim. And aptly, it was Herath who got Yasir leg-before wicket as the final Pakistan wicket and gave Sri Lanka a memorable 21-run win in Abu Dhabi.

Herath took six wickets for 45 runs and was ably supported by Dilruwan’s three wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 114 after setting a lowly target of 136 runs. This was the first time Pakistan had lost in Abu Dhabi and the chief destroyer for them was Herath. The Sri Lanka legend became the first left-arm spinner to pick 400 Test wickets and he also became the first spinner to take 100 wickets against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 138 in the second innings at the stroke of Lunch on day five which left Pakistan with 136 runs to get in the final two sessions of the day on a crumbling pitch in Abu Dhabi.

More problems arose for Pakistan when they lost five wickets for just 36 runs before Tea. Herath got things going in the fourth over itself. Sami Aslam played for the spin but Herath had bowled a beautiful delivery which went straight with the line. It got the outside edge of Aslam’s bat and he was caught at the slips.

