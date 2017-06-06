Pakistan vs South Africa: Team will bounce back in the tournament, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed will bat at number six for Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed will bat at number six for Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Sarfraz Ahmed, even without being part of the playing XI, was the talking point last time Pakistan played South Africa in an ODI. Everyone wanted him to be in the XI. Drop anybody to bring him in. He did come in the XI and scored a crucial 49, opening the batting with Ahmed Shehzad. More than two years later, he is once again the talking point.

The Pakistan wicket-keeper, who did not find a place in the side in 2015, is now the captain leading the team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. On Wednesday, they face South Africa in Birmingham and he is under the scanner for his captaincy after they lost their first game against India by 124 runs. But, Sarfraz is optimistic that with time he will learn and it was just an unlucky day against India as some of the younger players, playing for the first time against India, failed to toughen up.

“Jab time bura aata hai to cheezein kharab dikhti hai. As a captain I am confident and the team is motivated. We told players in the team meeting that there is no need to take pressure on their game. We hope that the team will bounce back in the tournament. There were some mistakes (against India) and we accept. May be I will learn with time. The scenario against India needed a pacer to bowl but we had planned to bowl spinner. But, in future, if there is similar situation in the future we will use a fast bowler,” he said.

“It’s India-Pakistan match. It’s a pressure match. The four-five players who were playing against India for the first time may have been under pressure. But, we have tried to make them feel normal. The mood in the camp is nice. We discussed that thing after the game as well. The next two games are very important and we are hopeful we will play well.

Out of the two games, they face South Africa first. Pakistan had beaten them by 29 runs (D/L) in the World Cup match at Eden Park. Back then, the bowlers defend a low total. Things have changed since then. Pakistan bowling doesn’t bear the look of old and it South Africa who have the world number one bowler in their ranks. Sarfraz, however, is ready to face Kagiso Rabada.

“We haven’t played against them in a long time. Whenever we play against any team, we go in with a lot of planning. Rabada is bowling well and he is the world number one bowler but we have watched his videos and we will try play accordingly,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd