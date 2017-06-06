Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan call up Rumman Raees to replace injured Wahab Riaz

Rumman Raees has never played an ODI for Pakistan. (Source: ICC Twitter) Rumman Raees has never played an ODI for Pakistan. (Source: ICC Twitter)

Pakistan have called up left-arm pacer Rumman Raees to replace injured bowler Wahab Riaz in the team’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy. The team was waiting for Champions Trophy technical committee’s approval for Raees which they got on Tuesday. Wahab left the field during the match against India at Edgbastson on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury.

During the 46th over of India innings, Wahab sat on the field holding his ankle and was attended by the physio. He was later ascorted off the field by the physio. Later, scans confirmed that he had suffered a deltoid ligament complex injury.

Raees has never featured in a one-day international for Pakistan but made his debut for the national side in the Twenty20 format against West Indies last year. The 25-year-old Karachi-based bowler was the third-highest wicket-taker in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year. He has also racked up an impressive tally of 64 wickets in 42 matches in List A cricket at an economy rate of 4.77.

Pakistan, who lost by 124 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-shortened match against India, next face South Africa in their second group game at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

