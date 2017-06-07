Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan lose toss, asked to field by South Africa

Related News
- India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Preview: India eye semis berth with win over hapless Sri Lanka
- England vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Credit to the way England bowled, says Kane Williamson
- England vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Will perform our best when we know it’s a knockout situation, says Mitchell Starc
Pakistan are set to take on South Africa in this game at Edgbaston. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side are coming into this game after facing a defeat in their previous match while South Africa grabbed an emphatic win against Sri Lanka. While Pakistan seek to turn around fortunes for themselves, South Africa would be looking to carry on with the momentum that they got in previous clash. Catch all the live score and updates of the match between Pakistan and South Africa here.
Pakistan Team
Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan
South Africa Team
Q de Kock (wk), HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), DA Miller, JP Duminy, CH Morris, WD Parnell, K Rabada, M Morkel, Imran Tahir
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App