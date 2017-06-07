Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan lose toss, asked to field by South Africa

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Catch all live action from the encounter between South Africa vs Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Catch all live action from the encounter between South Africa vs Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan are set to take on South Africa in this game at Edgbaston. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side are coming into this game after facing a defeat in their previous match while South Africa grabbed an emphatic win against Sri Lanka. While Pakistan seek to turn around fortunes for themselves, South Africa would be looking to carry on with the momentum that they got in previous clash. Catch all the live score and updates of the match between Pakistan and South Africa here.

Pakistan Team

Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

South Africa Team

Q de Kock (wk), HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), DA Miller, JP Duminy, CH Morris, WD Parnell, K Rabada, M Morkel, Imran Tahir

