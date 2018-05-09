Ireland begin Test journey against Pakistan

Ireland’s Test squad for their historic match against Pakistan. (Source: Twitter) Ireland’s Test squad for their historic match against Pakistan. (Source: Twitter)

Ireland is one of the two nations apart who will make their Test debut when they play Pakistan from Friday in Dublin. Ireland along with Afghanistan were granted the Test status by the International Cricket Council last year. The announcement was made following an agreement between the two boards during the ICC meetings in Auckland in 2017.

The Test squad will be led by William Porterfield while some big names like Ed Joyce, Kevin O Brien and Paul Stirling have also been included in the team. The team had a photoshoot prior to their historic Test match and the official Twitter handle of Cricket Ireland posted the same.

OFFICIAL: The first Ireland Men’s Test Match Squad photo. #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/RwOGxhSOku — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) 8 May 2018

Earlier, Ireland skipper William Porterfield expressed delight with the announcement and recalled the miraculous win in 2007. “It’s fantastic news for Irish cricket. It’s going to be a bit special and it’s always great to be a part of history. There’s a special affinity between ourselves and Pakistan going back to the 2007 World Cup and they’ve been regular tourists here over the past decade.”

Another training day in the lead-up to the Test Match. #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/y5BfaZjTmV — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) 9 May 2018

“Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport and I know how much this game will mean to not only the players but all involved with Irish cricket. It’ll be another step on what has been an incredible journey for our sport in a relatively short passage of time. It’s sure to be an incredible and emotional experience for all involved. I know how much this will mean to all the players and just how much we all will forward to our dream of being Test cricketers realised. I’m certain there will be an incredible atmosphere from both sets of fans who will be keen to witness a piece of history,” Porterfield added.

Pakistan on the other hand will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Getting that squad photo lined up… #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/uVgVbYev6x — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) 8 May 2018

Ireland Squad: William Porterfield(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O Brien, Niall O Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Nathan Smith

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf

