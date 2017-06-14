Pakistan vs England, Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: Pakistan, England eye final berth

Live England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: It is the first time in 25 years that England and Pakistan face each other in the knockouts of an ICC Tournament. Live England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: It is the first time in 25 years that England and Pakistan face each other in the knockouts of an ICC Tournament.

We have arrived at the business end of the ICC Champions Trophy. England take on a resurgent Pakistan in the semi-final. They were trounced by India in their tournament opener but Pakistan have bounced back impressively to beat South Africa and Sri Lanka to land themselves a spot in the semi-final. It is the first time since the final of the 1992 World Cup that Pakistan are meeting England in a knockout of an ICC tournament. At the time, the former, led by Imran Khan, went on to win the match by 22 runs. In this one, though, England are the overwhelming favourites as they come into the knockouts unbeaten but Pakistan have stunned South Africa and defeated Sri Lanka from a losing position. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final between England and Pakistan here.

Pakistan vs England, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final live score:

