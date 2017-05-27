Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Live ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their first warm-up match

Latest News
Live Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match: Catch live scores and updates of the warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here

May 27, 2017
Live Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match: Pakistan and Bangladesh take on each other in the first warm-up match for both sides ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their first warm-up match prior to the ICC Champions Trophy. While Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy campaign starts with a match against hosts England on June 1, Pakistan take on arch-rivals India in their first match of the tournament on June 4. While they Australia also in another warm-up match before their tournament opener, the focus remains on their match against India, as is evident from the questions that captain Sarfraz Ahmed was fielding from the media ahead of the match on Saturday. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here.

