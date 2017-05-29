Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Warm-up: Match delayed due to rain

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score of Champions Trophy warm-up: Pakistan and Australia face-off. Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score of Champions Trophy warm-up: Pakistan and Australia face-off.

Australia take on Pakistan in the second of their warm-up matches prior to the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at London’s Kennington Oval. Both teams come on the back of victorious first warm-up matches. While Australia defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the same venue in their first warm-up, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in what was a thrilling game of cricket played between the two sides. It will be the final warm-up match for both sides before their tournament openers. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia here.

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy warm up match live updates:

Toss delayed due to rain

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd