Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Warm-up: Match delayed due to rain

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 29, 2017 3:41 pm
Australia take on Pakistan in the second of their warm-up matches prior to the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at London’s Kennington Oval. Both teams come on the back of victorious first warm-up matches. While Australia defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the same venue in their first warm-up, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in what was a thrilling game of cricket played between the two sides. It will be the final warm-up match for both sides before their tournament openers. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia here.

Toss delayed due to rain

