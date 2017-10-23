Pakistan top performers in 5-0 series win against Sri Lanka

Babar Azam scored 303 runs in four innings. (AP Photo) Babar Azam scored 303 runs in four innings. (AP Photo)

Pakistan’s sixth 5-0 series win in ODIs had a some of the best performance in recent times. Babar Azam with the bat showed why is said to be one of the best limited-overs batsmen among the current players. His two centuries in the first two ODIs set the tone for Pakistan and Usman Khan wrapped up Pakistan’s all-round performance with a stunning five-wicket haul in the fifth ODI. Pakistan team had a match-winner in all five games.

Babar Azam: The highest run-scorer in the ODI series by a distance. In the four innings he batted for Pakistan, Babar scored 303 runs with the help of the two centuries. The 101-run unbeaten innings in the chase was a perfectly paced innings that took Pakistan home. With an average of 101, Babar was made this one of his best series.

Hasan Ali: Like Babar in batting, Hasan was Pakistan’s go to man in bowling. The man-of-the-series with 14 wickets was clearly the best bowler of the series. The pacer had a five-wicket haul (second ODI) and two three-wicket hauls. He bowled at an economy rate of under four and an average of 11.28.

Shadab Khan: The leg-spinner has already impressed everyone since his debut but in this series, he played a role that got diminished by the performance of the pacers. But, the spinner emerged as the second highest wicket-taker of the series with 10 wickets.

Usman Khan: He played only two matches but when you pick five wickets in just 21 balls on a wicket like Sharjah, the bowler must have great skills. Pakistan had won the four matches and Usman made sure they win the final game as well. He picked up first 5 wickets of Sri Lanka as they were bowled out for 103.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd