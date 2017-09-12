Pakistan to tour Scotland for T20I series next year

Pakistan will visit Scotland for two T20Is next year. (Source: AP) Pakistan will visit Scotland for two T20Is next year. (Source: AP)

Pakistan on Monday agreed to visit Scotland for two T20Is next year in June according to a cricbuzz report. The matches are scheduled to play in Edinburgh on June 12 and 13. Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer expressed his delight and said that it’s “wonderful” to take on a team like Pakistan.

“To have the opportunity to take on a hugely talented Pakistan team at home in two T20Is is wonderful news for both the players and our supporters,” he gushed. “With these matches taking place in the same week that we host England in an ODI in Edinburgh, it gives us a great chance to show how far we have come as a group in both of these formats of the game.”

Adding to this, he insisted that the Scottish team wants to test themselves as a squad. The two teams have earlier met each other in 2007 edition of World T20 where Pakistan won the match by 51 runs.

“It also means that having defeated Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka this year we have another great chance to take some more full member scalps. As a squad we want to test ourselves against the world’s best and in Pakistan and England we have two of the current top sides in the world coming to Scotland next summer. Along with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in 2018, the year is really starting to look like an exciting one for everyone involved in Scottish cricket.”

Presently, Pakistan team is busy hosting a World XI team in three T20Is which will begin from Tuesday in Lahore.

