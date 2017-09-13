Pakistan to host Sri Lanka and West Indies, says PCB chief Najam Sethi

Pakistan won the first of the three T20s against world XI by 20 runs. (Source: AP) Pakistan won the first of the three T20s against world XI by 20 runs. (Source: AP)

While Pakistan are currently hosting World XI for a three-match T20I series of the Independence Cup in Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed that they will be hosting West Indies in a three-match T20I series at the end of November this year.

In an attempt to revive international cricket in the country, PCB chairman Najam Sethi confirmed West Indies tour and said, “The agreement with the West Indies Cricket Board has been finalised and done and they have confirmed they will come to Lahore in November to play three T20 Internationals. However, he said that the schedule for the matches against the Windies would be announced soon.

No Test playing nation has visited Pakistan due to security concerns since the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. And this is the first time that an event approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is being held in Pakistan. “After the tour of World XI things will be improve as far as security and other issues are concerned and foreign teams will be coming to Pakistan to play international cricket”, said PCB Chief.

Sethi also confirmed that before West Indies, they will be hosting Sri Lanka for a lone T20I in the month of October. “I am still trying to convince Sri Lanka to play at least two matches in the coming series in Lahore,” Sethi said.

Although Zimbabwe had toured Pakistan for a three match ODI series in 2016 those matches were not approved by ICC.

If both the tours materialise, it would be the first time since the attack on the Sri Lankan team at Lahore in March, 2009 that Pakistan would witness a proper international season at home, starting with the ongoing tour by the World XI.

After Pakistan’s 20-run win in the first T20 on September 12, Sethi believes holding of World XI tour will send a positive message to the world. “When next time the World XI tour Pakistan, it will have the services of top more most cricketers of the globe which will make the foreign team more stronger.

Sethi said the tour by the West Indies is an important milestone as it would be a proper bilateral series in Pakistan and it would open the windows for the PCB to negotiate with other cricket playing nations and the PCB will hold talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to consider sending a full-strength squad for a bilateral series.

